The Bank of Ghana wants to prioritise information sharing in its bid to counter cybercrime in Ghana’s digital ecosystem.

Speaking during a Citi Business Festival forum on the digital economy, Kwame Oppong, the head of Fintech and Innovation at the Bank of Ghana, noted that the central bank has worked on a financial sector security operations centre to ensure this collaboration between stakeholders.

“Sometimes it is about information sharing and the efficiency with which we share information regarding cyber and information security threats, he said.

“That coordinating point, for instance, is important and that is where that intervention helps the overall ecosystem,” Mr. Oppong added.

The forum was on the topic, “Re-imagining the Digital Economy”.

The forum considered the opportunities for businesses in the new business ecosystem amid an industrial revolution, driving changes in the new digital economy.

It featured a panel comprising the IT Consortium CEO, Romeo Bugyei; Justice Amegashie, the Chief Enablement and Information Officer at ABSA Bank; the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Mobile Money Company Limited, Eli Hini; and Kwame Oppong, the head of Fintech and Innovation and the Bank of Ghana.

