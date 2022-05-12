The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana has called off its strike, which has been in force since April 21, 2022.

The association called off the strike on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Isaac Bampoe-Addo, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, at a press conference said the decision to step down the industrial action followed a decision taken by its National Executive Council after an agreement reached with government over the payment of their demanded allowances.

“At its meeting held on Thursday 12th May 2022, the National Executive Council of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) decided to call off the nationwide strike by its members. The rationale to step down the industrial action was based on the fact that the demand from the Ministry of Finance to direct the Controller and Accounts General to effect payment of the agreed allowance has been met on 11th May 2022.”

He said all members of the association are expected to resume work on Monday, May 16, 2022.

“The strike has been called off, all CLOGSAG members are to report back to work by May 16, 2022.”

Read CLOGSAG’s press release on the development below:

NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COUNCIL OF CIVIL AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT STAFF ASSOCIATION GHANA CLOGSAG CALLS OFF NATIONWIDE STRIKE

At its meeting held on Thursday, 12th May 2022, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) decided to call off the nationwide strike Action by its members.

The rationale to step down the industrial action was based on the fact that the demand for the Ministry of Finance to direct the Controller and Accountant General to effect payment of the agreed allowance has been met on 11th May 2022.

By this decision, the strike has been called off.

All CLOGSAG members should report back to work by Monday 16th May 2022.

We take this opportunity to appreciate the resilience and the commitment of all our members during this period. It portrays

the sordid conditions under which our members have endured all these years. This brings home the fact that the conditions of service being enjoyed now have not been achieved on a silver platter.

Long Live Ghana