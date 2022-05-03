The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana has kicked against the central collection of property rates in the country.

The government plans to put in place a common platform for property rate administration to enhance property rate collection.

During the budget presentation, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, said the Ghana Revenue Authority will begin these processes in January 2022.

But CLOGSAG wants the government to take a second look at the policy.

In a statement to mark the 2022 May Day celebrations and read by the savannah Regional Secretary Sulemana Ambrose, CLOGSAG opines that a centralised collection of property rates will deny assemblies needed internally generated funds.

“Centrally collected funds such as the District Assembly Common Fund, District Development Fund, and DACF- RFG have had challenges with frequency and consistency as well as release, thereby distorting the implementation of planned programmes, projects, and policies at the various assemblies.”

The association also says the move is at variance with the decentralisation concept of local governance.

“The association is of the view that should this policy of centralisation of property rate be carried out, we would be regarding the progress of decentralisation as tantamount to paying lip service to the policy.”

The Savannah regional minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril who participated in the celebrations organised by CLOGSAG, assured that the government was holding talks with the leadership of CLOGSAG to address their current impasse.

He however called on members of the association to return to work whilst negotiations continue.

“The effects of your strike especially to the new regions such as the Savannah Region are serious. The last time I called the regional coordinating director to call a REGSEC meeting, he told me he was on strike, so I want to appeal to you to return to work whilst negotiations continue.”