Many applicants who attempted to register or renew their businesses at the Registrar General’s Department in Accra were left disappointed on Thursday, May 5, 2022, following the industrial action by members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association Ghana, (CLOGSAG).

The applicants left in disappointment due to the ongoing strike by CLOGSAG.

CLOGSAG is demanding that the government honours a payment plan for their Political Neutrality Allowance agreed on in January 2022.

Some of the affected applicants who were not attended to shared their frustrations with Citi News.

“I cannot enter because they are on strike. It is not good news because, in business, every day counts.”

“I came all the way from Kasoa, and I was told that they are on strike. I am very disappointed. I traveled quite a distance, and they are not able to tell me when they will resume”, another said.

Another applicant said, “there is nobody, and the machines have been put off with no service being rendered. I am so disappointed.”

“I have started a new business and I want to register, and I came all the way from Spintex. I just realized they are on strike because I didn’t know about it”, one other person mentioned.

At the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, officials said they have been gravely affected by the ongoing strike.

According to the assembly, some of its functions have stalled over the period due to the action.

Speaking to Citi News, the Presiding Member of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Alfred Adjei, appealed to members of CLOGSAG and the government to find a common ground in resolving their concerns.

“CLOGSAG forms an integral part of the Assembly’s structure and administration. Without them, you can never run the assembly effectively. Whatever decision we want to take, they must guide it because they are the technocrats, so their absence is really affecting us” he lamented.