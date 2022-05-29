The delayed election of Bono Regional executives of the governing New Patriotic Party at Sunyani suffered yet another hitch on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Confusion broke out after three constituencies that have allegedly been injuncted were called out to vote.

Executives from the constituencies namely; Sunyani East, Dormaa Central and Jaman, were injuncted by the Sunyani High Court from taking part in the elections.

The injunction was secured by some members of the party in the three constituencies over what they described as improper ways of electing the executives.

The election on Sunday was halted for almost an hour as a result of the confusion.

The Bono Regional Elections Committee Chairman, Kwabena Oppong, is conducting elections for the three constituencies as the Electoral Commission brings its work to a close.

The EC has however not counted the ballots.

The elections in the Bono Region started late amidst heavy security presence.

Keenly contesting in today’s race is the incumbent Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC.

He is being challenged by Konlaabig Rasheed, the current Regional Organiser.

In addition, the incumbent Regional Secretary, Mr Kofi Boateng, is being challenged by two others, namely Franklin Osei-Antwi and Ebenezer Asare-Baffuor.

Other incumbents are also seeking re-election but are being challenged by other contenders.

263 delegates are expected to vote, while 26 aspirants made up of 23 men and three women are vying for 10 positions