The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Frema Osei-Opare has called on the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) to consider the public’s interest in the current global economic conditions in the discharge of its duties.

The Chief of Staff, who commended PURC for the pivotal role in the ongoing engagement of stakeholders on the multiyear tariff review, indicated that there is a need to strengthen the already established mechanisms to regulate utility companies to become financially viable.

Frema Osei-Opare made this statement at the inauguration of an office complex for PURC in Koforidua.

“It is my fervent hope that all stakeholders will engage actively in this review process and make their voices heard so that the final outcome will benefit the generality of all stakeholders,” she said.

The Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed that its tariffs be increased by 148% for 2022 and with 7.6% average adjustments between the periods of 2023 to 2026.

The proposed sharp increment, according to ECG, is due to the gap between the actual cost recovery tariff and PURC-approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.

The GWCL also argued that while the average tariff per cubic metre in 2019 was 1.27 USD, the same was reduced to USD 1.13 as a result of cedi depreciation.

The GWCL said this has affected its ability to carry out repairs and replacements of aged and obsolete equipment and pipelines.