The Kumasi High Court has adjourned the case involving Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey, a Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, who is standing trial over the disappearance of his wife.

Two others, Yaw Boateng and Justice Appiah, are also standing trial in the matter after Rhodaline’s phone was found in their possession.

His wife, Rhodaline Amoah-Darko, a Senior Lands Officer at the Lands Commission in Kumasi, has been missing since August 30, 2021.

During the last court hearing, the first witness who mounted the box, who was a Teaching Assistant of the embattled KNUST lecturer, contradicted the claims by Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey as he stressed that the lecturer did not sleep in his house on the night of the wife’s disappearance.

Dr. Wilberforce Aggrey had earlier told the police that he slept in his house with his teaching assistants and the kids on the day the wife got missing.

The second witness was expected to mount the box today, Friday, May 6, 2022, but was unable to appear before the court due to ill health.

The court has thus adjourned the case to Thursday, 12th May 2022.