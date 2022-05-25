Datamaker Ghana Limited, a data annotation company headquartered in Korea (Datamaker, CEO: Enoch Lee) organised its first-ever all ladies training dubbed, “ALL FEMALE EDITION OF THE DATAMAKER-KOICA ICT TRAINING PROGRAM”.

The program was in partnership with, and fully funded by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) under the Inclusive Business Solution (IBS) Program.

This five-year (2021-2025) partnership aims to further deepen the Korean government’s resolve to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all and promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and descent work for all.

The programme, which took place from 21st March to 19th April 2022, sought to engage and equip lady trainees from all educational levels and social backgrounds with data labelling and other key ICT skills. During the period of the training, the ladies were taken through labelling techniques such as Semantic Segmentation, Polyline, Polygon, Bounding Box and Key Point, among many other basic IT applications.

A total of twenty (20) ladies took part in the first edition of the programme and at the end of the training 16 out of the 20 made the cut and received Specialist Certificates and will be added to the work pool. These Specialists will be added to Datamaker’s workforce pool. The 4 others also received letters of participation.

We spoke to Rita Yaa Kwadjoti, one of the trainees and a former janitor at the company. She went on to narrate how she joined the company as a janitor a year ago, and how she was encouraged by management to learn the data labelling work alongside her regular daily cleaning work. She intimated that the training programme has given her a gleam of hope for the future.

She expressed her deepest gratitude to Datamaker for organising such a training programme to give employable skills to women. She encouraged the youth, both educated and uneducated, to take advantage of future training programs which come at absolutely no cost to them, to upgrade their ICT skills.

Speaking to the press, the Managing Director of Datamaker, Minhong Kim, stated that he hopes that the training has been very beneficial to the trainees and equipped them with some key IT skills and has helped shaped their work ethics.

The Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT Training programs are held in batches all year round at the Datamaker- KOICA IBS ICT Training Centre in Adenta, Accra. Interested applicants for future Datamaker-KOICA IBS training programs may call Datamaker on 0549 692 225 or by email at info.gh@datamaker.io.