Deloitte Ghana has launched its diamond jubilee anniversary

The anniversary is on the theme, ’75 years of making an impact that matters to our clients, society, and each other.’

The Country Managing Partner of the company, Daniel K. Owusu, delivered the welcome address.

He highlighted some achievements of Deloitte Ghana in recent times.

“Deloitte is the only firm that has produced three presidents for the Insitute of Chartered Accountants. We have made several contributions to our community. We recently supported the School for the deaf at Akropong, we reached out to the children’s ward of the Ghana Police Hospital, the Mamprobi Girls’ school in Accra, the Accra Wesley Girls’ school, and the Agbobloshie market to educate the market women on simple book-keeping.”

“We also supported the Cape Coast Hospital with PPEs in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we introduced the Graduate Employment Training Scheme.”

He acknowledged that there have been some setbacks along the line, adding that those challenges have made the company more resilient.

He indicated that the future of the company is “digital.”

The Chief Operations Officer of Deloitte West Africa, Anthony Olukoju, acknowledged all stakeholders for their tremendous support thus far.

On his part, the Special Guest of Honour, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, a former Partner of Deloitte Ghana, and the Omanhene of Cape Coast Traditional Area, congratulated the company on the “remarkable achievement of existing for 75 years.”

“Despite the recent COVID-19, Deloitte is still among the best accounting firms in the country and is offering professional service to their numerous clients. It is in this vein that I join in this celebration and I expect all of us to join in as we celebrate this great achievement”

A former Managing Partner of the company, Seth Kye, also encouraged the team to keep up the good work.

He urged them to be client-centered and deliver quality at all times.

“All these can be achieved when you are united. It is teamwork that makes the dream work,” he added.

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyeremanten, assured the company of government’s unflinching support while commending them for their exceptional service to both the public and the private sectors.

“75 years in the life of any organisation is worth celebrating, particularly for an organisation like Deloitte that has provided such superlative service. On an occasion like this, it is important to recognise the contribution of the founding fathers, past managing partners, management, and staff of Deloitte.”

“As we look back on 75 years, I am very certain that the focus is on how to survive the next 75 years. In this regard, I want to assure you of government’s commitment to accompany you along this journey for the next 75 years.”

The Anniversary Chairperson, Charlotte Forson-Abbey, outlined the programmes lined up for the anniversary celebrations.

“We have planned a year-long activity that is targeted at our clients, our alumni, and society at large. We will have the Impact project on the 10th of June, an Alumni and Clients dinner on the 15th of July, an Impact Walk on the 22nd of August, and a CEO Gulf tournament on the 22nd of October.”

“On the 17th of December we will have an anniversary end-of-year party for the staff, and then on the 22nd of December we will have an end-of-year thanksgiving service.”

The Chartered Institute of Taxation also presented a plaque to the company for their support over the years.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity.

Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. With 177 years of hard work and commitment to making a real difference, the organization has grown in scale and diversity—approximately 345,000 people in 150 countries and territories, providing these services, yet its shared culture remains the same. The organization serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies.

About Deloitte Ghana

The Ghanaian firm of Deloitte has a long history in the country, dating back to when it was originally formed by Mr. James Donald Barnes CA Scotland on 1 January 1947, under the name and style of J. D. Barnes & Co. Chartered Accountants.

As one of Ghana’s leading professional services firms, Deloitte provides audit & assurance, tax & regulatory, consulting, risk advisory, and financial advisory services through approximately 300 professionals across the country.