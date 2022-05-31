The Ghana Police Service has taken on British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, for her public remarks on the arrest of #FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

The police service in a statement said her comments on the matter, which came in a tweet, were “either a biased or uninformed position.”

It feels the comments were “intended to tarnish the reputation of the Ghana Police Service and that of our Country.”

“What is more, we consider your tweet a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961 which enjoins diplomatic missions not to interfere in the internal affairs of their host country,” the police added.

Harriet Thompson’s tweet said: “Oliver Barker-Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand [it’s] for a motoring offence [and he’s currently] on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…”

The comments came after Barker-Vormawor was arrested for careless and inconsiderate driving and non-observance of road markings at the East Legon tunnel in Accra.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor pleaded not guilty and was granted bail by the court.

The police service said its actions were warranted given the lack of discipline on Ghana’s roads and high road fatalities.

This arrest came after he was charged with treason felony after he made comments on social media that have been deemed to be a coup threat.

The police service also said the prosecution of Mr. Barker-Vormawor, in this regard, was warranted.

“As a Foreign Service officer, even though you might not have personal experience, you doubtless have access to the records of the periods of unrest and coups in Ghana; are you really wishing on us, a return to those times?

The police concluded its statement by urging the High Commissioner to “learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you.”