Heavy rains, which started late Monday evening through to Tuesday morning, submerged parts of the capital city of Ghana, Accra.

This comes a few days after most parts of Accra got flooded after close to a 10-hour downpour on Saturday.

Monday’s torrential rains started at different time intervals in different places in Accra. It began around 10:30 pm around Lapaz and neighbouring towns.

Residents in hard-hit areas such as Adabraka Sahara, had to abandon their homes to seek shelter elsewhere because the floodwaters entered their rooms.

Most roads, especially around the Kaneshie First Light, Dansoman, Pam Prom traffic light stretch among others, became unmotorable, leaving workers and students stranded on Tuesday morning. ​

In some parts of the city, trees had fallen off. There is one at the North Industrial area, adjacent to MTN; the Lake Side clinic in North Kansehie, Abelenkpe and around the Rawlings Park area.

Some people took to social media to express their dismay over the flooding in their communities: