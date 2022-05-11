The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says it is willing to meet the government to find an amicable solution to the upward adjustment in transport fares.

According to the union, an increase in fuel prices and the government’s inability to scrap taxes on petroleum products is to blame for the situation.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, however said despite the negotiations it won’t back down from its plans to increase fares.

“Even if at all he [the Transport Minister] invites us, we will go. And when we are going, we will pick up the increment build up on the fuel and other components and go there and see if we are going to talk about a 50 percent, 30 percent or even 40 percent [increment].”

“And therefore, when we get there, we will have to justify why we are going by the 20 percent,” he added.

Some commercial drivers at some bus terminals are already charging 20% more on transport fares ahead of the expected increment in transport fares by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) on Friday.

Some commuters are bracing themselves for 30 percent increase in fares on May 13 by GPRTU.

Transport fares increased by 15 percent in February 2022, when fuel prices averaged GH¢6.4 per litre.

A litre of fuel now sells between GHS 9 and GHS10 after crossing the GHS8 per litre mark in the first week of March 2022.