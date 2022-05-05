The Trades Union Congress (TUC), has warned of more unrests in the labour front if the government fails to protect jobs and consider an upward review of salaries before June 2022.

The Secretary General of the TUC, Dr. Anthony Baah, said over the past six years, his administration has sought to use dialogue to resolve issues with their employer, the government, but that has achieved very little results.

While speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV on Wednesday, Mr. Baah said workers will resort to other unpleasant means to press home their demands due to the government’s reluctance to give them their due.

“We resort to talking and dialogue and we have been doing this for at least over the last six years, and there is no result to show for it and that is why there is anger. This is the signal that I gave, to let government know that if they do not listen to us through the dialogue, we will do what trade unions do. If government doesn’t change its way of doing things in terms of protecting incomes and jobs, I can tell you that things will happen,” he said.

The Trades Union Congress has recently heightened its call on the government to deal with the low wages they earn.

They have thus backed moves for the setting up of a committee towards reviewing the Single Spine Pay Policy.

But Dr. Baah is warning that there may be serious unrests on the labour front if their warnings are not heeded.

“Reviewing the Single Spine Pay Policy and making sure our incomes are protected is our priority. If inflation keeps going up, it will come to a point where we can’t take it anymore, and that will start serious labour unrests in this country which will not be good for us,” he said.