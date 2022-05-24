The Ranking Member on the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Kwame Agbodza, has raised value for money concerns over the purported use of some GHS 450 million allocated to tackle perennial flooding in Accra.

Speaking to Citi News, the Adaklu MP said there is a need for more scrutiny of the comments made by the Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, on the matter.

These concerns come after major flooding in parts of Accra in the last few days caused havoc after each downpour.

“The Public Accounts Committee should actually pick up on what he has said to go further to find out where that GHS 450 million was spent because if they spent GHS450 million and this is the result, everybody can tell you the money was not spent properly.”

“Looking at the budget that was allocated to the Ministry of Works and Housing, I didn’t see any significant money given to them to make any proper intervention,” Mr. Agbodza also noted.

He thus challenged the Minister to account for the said GHS 450 million.

“Sadly, the Minister went around doing what everybody ahead of him has done. Ask him how much have you spent. He should just tell us where that GHS450 million has been spent” he noted.

Since the Minister’s comments, there has been more flooding on Tuesday after over eight hours of rainfall.