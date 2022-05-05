A family is demanding answers from the management of the Manhyia Government Hospital over the death of their relative after they alleged a nurse delayed in discharging her duty.

The husband of the deceased woman, Sulemana Hudu, alleges his wife’s condition could have been managed if a nurse on duty at the time was proactive.

Management of the hospital says they are looking into some claims made by the family, but denied a case of medical negligence.

Mr. Hudu’s wife, who was diabetic, was admitted at the Manhyia Government Hospital and was undergoing treatment.

He alleged that a nurse on duty charged GH¢10 cedis on each test.

He believes the attitude of the nurse could have led to her death.

“They used a device to check the sugar level in her blood. The nurse on duty charged 10 Ghana cedis per test, but I questioned why she continued that way without giving me a receipt. I told them to sum up the money and give me an amount to pay after the treatment.”

“The doctor came close and wrote a note for me to buy the test device. I went to the pharmacy in the hospital, but I was told they run out of stock. I went to buy it outside and told the nurse to take it, but she delayed in taking it. When she was using their device to check at a fee, she had time for my sick wife, but when I bought my device, her mood changed towards my wife. So I concluded that the delay caused the death of my wife,” he said.

He wants the hospital to put its house in order to avoid such occurrences.

“I am bereaved now, but they should ensure the thing is done at the facility. I don’t wish for any other thing now than to have my wife back.”

Management of the Manhyia Government hospital has denied claims that there was medical negligence on the part of its staff, but says they will investigate the amount charged for the test sugar level for the deceased.