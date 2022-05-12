Following some outcry online, the Food and Drugs Authority has shut down the East Legon Branch of fast-food eatery Marwarko Restaurant following complaints of suspected food poisoning.

The FDA, in a statement online, also said it has “together with other relevant agencies, started investigations.”

The FDA assured further that “the issue would be thoroughly investigated and appropriate actions taken. Additionally, FDA is ensuring the strict implementation of it protocols to prevent any further harm to the public.”

Marwako had been trending on Twitter after some users complained of falling ill after eating there.

The complaints were sparked by one Edward Elohim, who posted about his illness after eating at Mawarko last Saturday.

The Public Relations Officer for Mawarko, Amin Lamptey said data from the company shows that 53 persons have been affected so far and Mawarko is assisting with the medical bills of such persons.