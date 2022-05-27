A residential apartment that houses police officers has been gutted by fire at Dagombaline in the Asokore Mampong Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The incident according to eyewitnesses started at about 1 pm.

Fire officers however managed to bring the fire under control.

“The fire was contained at the top floor and prevented it from spreading to adjoining structures and the floors below it. Information we gathered from eyewitnesses is that, the lights went out and after a few minutes, they saw smoke emanating from one of the rooms on the top floor. No one was however hurt”, D.O. III Peter Addai, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said.