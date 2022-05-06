A former Member of Parliament for Zebila, John Ndebugre has passed on.

Mr. Ndebugre passed on at his residence in Zebila this afternoon, May 6, 2022.

It is unclear what caused his death but family sources say, he was battling a short illness until his demise.

The body has been deposited at the mortuary of the Upper East Regional for preservation.

Mr. Ndebugre until his demise served as a PNDC secretary and later went into legal practice.

He left behind a widow and four children.

Mr. Ndebugre hails from Tinmonde in the Bawku West District.