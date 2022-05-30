The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has expressed fears over the upsurge in armed robbery and other violent crimes being recorded in parts of the country.

This follows the killing of one of its members, Richard Badombie, by armed men in the Savannah Region last Saturday.

The group has “humbly and respectfully implored the relevant security agencies to carry out swift and thorough investigations of the incident in order to identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime and make them face the full rigours of the law”, the GBA said in a statement.

The lawyer was shot dead when the occupants of a Hyundai Accent saloon car with registration number GN 9890-17 were attacked between Banda Nkwanta and Nuoyiri.

The GBA has commiserated with the family and colleagues of Richard Badombie and the families of all persons who have lost their lives as a result of armed robberies and other violent crimes.

The Association also urges the general public to volunteer information to the security agencies to enable them to thoroughly investigate the matter with a view to identifying the perpetrators of the crime and making them suffer the consequences of their actions.

GBA stands ready and prepared to give a “reward of GHS 20,000 to anyone who volunteers credible and legitimate information that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the crime.”

It assured its entire membership that the Association will do everything within its power to ensure the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of this abominable crime.

The GBA implores the security agencies to intensify activities and programmes aimed at drastically reducing the crime rate in the country, especially armed robbery and other violent crimes, entreating the security agencies to enhance education of the general public on crime prevention and detection with a view to awakening the security consciousness of the citizenry.

The GBA further urges the security agencies to intensify the protection of all persons living within the territorial borders of the Republic of Ghana so that they can feel safe and go about their daily activities and businesses in peace without the slightest sense of insecurity.

Meanwhile, the family of the slain lawyer is still traumatized days after gunmen shot and killed him at Banda Nkwanta.

The Savannah Regional Police command is currently pursuing the armed robbers who committed the act on the Bole-Bamboi highway.