The Ministry of National Security has urged Ghanaians to be more vigilant, warning that Ghana is a target for terrorists in the sub-region.

It said that extra vigilance was needed at mass gatherings, “especially at public places of entertainment and worship, such as churches and mosques.”

“Our immediate neighbours, Burkina Faso, la Côte d’Ivoire and Togo have all experienced such attacks, and we have to recognise that our country remains a target as the security services work to keep us all safe,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The employment of guards, security gadgetry and lighting of the areas surrounding the areas of public gatherings would all help, but nothing beats the vigilance of each of us individuals, taking personal responsibility and looking out for each other.”

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism in its latest report also warned that Ghana was at high risk of terrorism following pockets of civil, political, and social unrest in parts of the West African subregion.

Amid these warnings, the ministry assured that the security agencies “are working hard to ensure the safety of our country and its people, and we count on your continuing support in this endeavour.”

The recent concern follows an attack in Togo in which eight soldiers were killed and 13 wounded last Wednesday.

This was the first deadly raid on its territory by Islamist militants, who have claimed thousands of lives in other West African countries like Mali and Burkina Faso.

This warning comes as Togo opens its land borders with Ghana.