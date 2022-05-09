Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has described private legal practitioner, John Ndebugre, who passed away on May 6, as a man of conviction and tenacity.

“Hon. Nde, as we affectionately referred to him, was a man of conviction and tenacity. He never shied away from expressing his views, even if they were considered unpopular by some sections of the public.”

“John Ndebugre served both the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and the People’s National Convention (PNC). During his days with the PNDC and through the PNC, he spoke truth to power. He was tough yet affable; he mingled freely with both his contemporaries and the young”the Minority Leader added.

Mr. Haruna Iddrisu in a statement bemoaned the loss of a “veritable political and legal icon.”

“Even after leaving Parliament in 2009, he remained active in the public space. This he did through his regular media engagements on political, social, and legal issues. Akparibo Ndebugre was an illustrious son of the Upper East Region and was pivotal in finding lasting peace to the conflict in Bawku. John Ndebugre has indeed served his country and the people of Zebilla.”

He sympathized with the late Ndebugre’s family and wished the deceased eternal rest.

“I extend my sincere condolences to his wife, children, family, and the good people of Zebilla and ask that they trust in Almighty God to fill the vacuum created by his demise. Fare thee well, Hon. Nde; my Friend and Uncle.

We pray for the eternal rest of his soul.”

The death of the former Member of Parliament for Zebilla was announced on Friday, May 6, 2022. Mr. Ndebugre passed on at his residence in Zebilla on Friday afternoon, May 6, 2022.

It is unclear what caused his death, but family sources say, he was battling a short illness until his demise. The late politician and lawyer was known to be a vociferous person who shared strong views on pertinent national issues.

He left behind a widow and four children.

Political career

Mr. John Akparibu Ndebugre served as PNDC Secretary in the then Northern Region with the renowned lawyer, Martin Amidu as his deputy at the time.

He served as MP from 2004 to 2009 on the ticket of his party, the PNC in the Zebila Constituency of the Upper East Region.

When he lost the seat in 2009, he decided to run as an Independent Candidate in the next election because he had fallen out with executives of the PNC over some internal party issues. He still lost that election to the NDC’s Cletus Avoka.

After losing, he announced his defection from the PNC to the NPP, and went ahead to contest as an Assembly Member, a position many felt was a demotion, but he saw it as service to his people.

Unfortunately, he lost that Assembly election at Tinmonde in the Bawku West District where he hails from.

He lost to a 38-year old man, despite his huge experience in politics and law.

He accused the then-Majority Leader, Cletus Avoka who had beaten him as an Independent Candidate in the Zebila election of masterminding his defeat in the Assembly elections.