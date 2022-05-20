The Medical and Dental Council (MDC) has sent a special message to the Chairman of its 10th board, Prof. Paul Kwame Nyame, on the occasion of his 82nd birthday on Friday, May 20th, 2022.

The MDC’s Registrar, Dr. Divine Banyubala, signed the message on behalf of the council to celebrate Prof. Nyame for his contribution to the development of Ghana’s health sector.

Born on 20th May, 1920, Prof. Nyame studied in the prestigious Achimota School in Accra from 1954 to 1960.

In 1966, he earned his MB, BS (London) in Surgery, from the University College of Ibadan Medical School, where he started his career in medicine.

He became a Member of the Royal College of Physicians (UK) in 1970, following his work in the Middlesex Hospital.

Between 1979 and 1981, he went to The Royal Postgraduate Medical School London for Advanced Medicine, Institute of Neurological Sciences, (Glasgow) Institute of Neurology-Queen’s Square/Hospital for Nervous Diseases (London) and Institute of Rhino-Laryngo-Otology, Gray’s Inn Road, London.

Prof. Nyame is a foundation fellow of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, and the West African College of Physicians.

He is also a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of London and the American College of Physicians.

From 1971 to 1973, he worked as a Senior Registrar at the University of Ghana Medical School where he lectured from 1979 to 1983 becoming the Head of the Department of Medicine, in 1996.

Prof. Nyame was the Foundation Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, a position he held from 2003 to 2009.

In September 2021, Prof. Nyame was named as head of the reconstituted 10-member governing board of the Medical and Dental Council tasked, among other functions, to see to the effective operation of the MDC with regard to the regulation of the medical profession in the country.

Read the message from the MDC:

Your integrity, dedication to duty, service with humility, sense of patriotism, commitment to discipline, fairness, and respect for the ordinary person as well as your training and mentorship of generations of doctors and dentists at both the undergraduate and specialist levels are well etched in the history of medical training and practice in Ghana.

These attributes have informed your selfless service to the country, profession and humanity in the establishment of the Cocoa Clinics and the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons and also in the areas of Medical Education and Administration, Research as well as the transformational leadership you brought to professional regulation as Board Chairman of the Council are simply unmatched

You have been a blessing to the medical fraternity, the Council and the country as a whole.

On this auspicious occasion, the Registrar and Management of the Council join others to thank God for your life of selfless service to our beloved Country, humanity and the Profession. You are deeply appreciated.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PROF. NYAME