The Internet Society Ghana (ISOC Ghana), in collaboration with the West African Internet Governance Forum (WA IGF), will host the West African Internet Governance Forum in Ghana after a two-year virtual event.

The theme for the 2022 edition, ‘Digital Sustainability: Data Innovation for post COVID recovery’, seeks to promote Internet Governance issues in West Africa through a multi-stakeholder process.

The two-day event scheduled from Thursday 26th May to Friday 27th May 2022, will be held at the Airport View Hotel in Accra.

Speaking in an interview, NRI Coordinator for West Africa Internet Governance Forum, Madam Mary Uduma, called for more internet stakeholders’ involvement in the WA IGF processes as “internet governance is the development and application by governments, the private sector, and civil society, in their respective roles, of shared principles, norms, rules, decision-making procedures, and programs that shape the evolution and use of the Internet.”

The event complements current subregional efforts in the digital transformation in West Africa; therefore, it will tackle key issues such as Economic Recovery in West African countries: Prioritizing Data Privacy and Security and Freedom of expression online, the impact of the fight against disinformation within the subregion, digital economy policies, regulations and, multi-stakeholder issues amongst others.

Therefore, this will explore the challenges and opportunities in enhancing its digital economy in a world of information, communication, and technology.