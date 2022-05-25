The Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah has equipped 30 artisans with start-up tools to establish their own businesses.

The presentation was made on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

Commenting about his gesture on his social media, Dr. Eduah indicated that “I took part in a workshop that served to graduate some young men and women who had completed their skills training in various professions. These artisans who started their training in 2019 passed out as professional hairdressers (8), dressmakers (21) and a tiler (1).”

“As part of my contribution to empowering them, each of these graduating artisans was given a set of start-up tools in their respective trade to help them establish their own businesses,” he said.

Meanwhile, a new batch of people have started their skills training and are expected to pass out in a few years time.

According to Eduah, the move is to help build a fresh crop of skilled persons who will be able to establish businesses to fend for themselves and also employ others.

Dr. Dominic Eduah previously served as the Deputy National Youth Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party.