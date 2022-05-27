The government, through the Ministry of Education, has distributed 75 pickups and 5 buses to selected second cycle public schools in the country to ensure efficient transportation in the schools.

The presentation was made by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on behalf of the government

The distribution of the vehicles took place at the commemoration of Accra High School’s centenary anniversary next year.

The vehicles were procured by the GETFUND.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia assured the schools of the government’s commitment to investing in the education sector to provide quality education.

Beneficiary schools include Lambussie Community Day SHS, Saint James Seminary SHS, Presby SHS Begoro, Anum Presby SHS, Tarkwa SHS, Oti Boateng SHS, Adonten SHS, among others.

“To ensure that transportation is made available to our educational institutions and agencies for quality education to be delivered, our commitment is very strong to compliment our investment in education. Senior High Schools have also seen a massive investment in infrastructure including classrooms, dormitories, administration blocks, libraries and canteens,” he said.

He further urged the Senior High Schools that benefited from the vehicles to properly maintain them to ensure that they serve their purpose.

“In handing over these buses and pickups, I want to encourage the various schools receiving these to ensure a maintenance culture to harness the potentials of these students for our transformational agenda,” he added.

Also speaking at the programme, the Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, assured the schools of government’s commitment to the transformation of schools.

“I just want you to know that the President of the Republic is determined to make your work easier, give you buses that can help you with field trips so that when students have to go on field trips, there is a bus that can take them there. We are grateful to the President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo for making my work as a minister easier,” he said.

The Headmaster of Lambussie Community Day Senior High School, Suleimana H. Sumaila, thanked the government for the donation.

“Without cars, headmasters cannot move around to improve quality education and even with the students, you would have to move them around for outing, excursions and other things for them to see better learning in other schools in order to institute them in their schools. So we are happy to have the bus” he said.