After failing to fulfil a promise to pay caterers under the school feeding program this week, the government has once again assured the caterers they will receive their monies next week.

Caterers under the school feeding program withdrew their services due to the government’s failure to pay them.

They lament that for two terms now, they have not received their monies, and they say this is collapsing their businesses.

They are also demanding an increase in their allocation from 93 pesewas per child to GH¢3.00, due to the high cost of food items and the current economic situation in the country is making it impossible for them to feed the pupils.

Last week, the government stated that financial clearance had been given for the caterers to be paid this week.

But in a Citi News interview, the Head of Public Relations of the Ghana School Feeding Secretariat, Alfa Siba said the caterers should expect payment next week instead.

“It’s true, the caterers have still not been paid. But by the close of next week, it is very likely that they will be paid. The first timeline we gave was based on assurance. But the week has already ended. So by the close of next week, it’s possible they will be paid. There is a general challenge the country is facing with the economy”, he said.

This is not the first time the caterers are demanding an increase in the allocation.

In 2021, a section of the caterers chided the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sara Adwoa Safo, for failing to address their concerns.

They said increasing the allocation to GH¢3 will ensure that they are able to provide quality and adequate meals for pupils.

Ghana School Feeding Programme

The Ghana School Feeding Programme is an initiative of the comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme Pillar 3, which seeks to enhance food security and reduce hunger in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (MDGs) on hunger, poverty and malnutrition.

The government currently provides 93 pesewas for a child per day for a plate of food.

The amount is considered inadequate to provide an adequate and healthy diet for child development.