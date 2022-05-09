The New Patriotic Party in the Greater Accra Region has recorded a 40 percent attrition rate in the ongoing constituency level elections.

This is according to data from the party at the regional level. Some delegates had earlier accused incumbent executives of manipulating the processes to entrench their stay in power.

The party hierarchy, however, believes such outcomes disprove the allegations.

In an interview with Citi News after elections at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, the Regional Chairman, Divine Otoo Agorhom, indicated that the outcome may be a strategic positioning for the break the eight agenda.

“If you do the trend analysis from Ada, Sege, Kpone Katamanso, Tema East, Tema Central… to put it moderately, we are having about a 40 percent of new entrants and 60 percent maintaining the old faces,” Mr. Agorhom said.

He described it further as “some level of internal re-arrangements.”

Meanwhile, NPP in the Greater Accra Region will by the end of this week conduct the constituency polls in Ayawaso Central and Ningo Prampram, which are the outstanding constituencies in the region.

“We have a bit of an issue in court [in Ayawaso Central]. We are hoping that by Monday, we should be done with that one [the court case], and then we will clear that election.”

The party described the just-ended elections as successful, despite some tensions in some areas.

Between April 28 and May 2, the party organised elections at the constituency level to elect officers to lead the party for the next four years.

There has, however, been some friction with accusations of preferential treatment, with members threatening to boycott the elections over certain grievances.