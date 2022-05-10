Gabriel Pwamang, a Supreme Court judge, believes more seriousness should be given to calls for reviews of Ghana’s 1992 constitution, three decades after its usage.

Speaking during the National Commission for Civic Education’s constitution week lecture, he said the growing calls for a review of Ghana’s 1992 constitution were unprecedented.

Justice Pwamang observed that calls for a review of the constitution “have spread to involve the younger generation whose persistent failure to see a better future ahead of them after continuous changes of government appear to explain their awakening.”

“The momentum that surrounds the recent calls for constitutional amendment should not be brushed off or given little consideration.”

“There seems to be a new spring of constitution consciousness rising among us, the likes of which have never been experienced in this country.”

“We need to open our ears widely to the loud whispers of this spirit and be sensitive to its guidance,” Justice Pwamang added.

He noted further that the reforms to the constitution were to be expected given that it has been in use for three decades.

“Since a constitution cannot set out every conceivable circumstance and provide for it, after 30 years of existence, our constitution requires certain significant reforms that can only be accomplished with resort to the amendment procedure in chapter 25 of the constitution.”

The Supreme Court Justice, however, advised against calls for an overhaul of the constitution.

“My advice is that there is no one-size-fits-all democratic governance structure in the world over.”

“We should not underrate the thinking that informed our constitutional structure which has kept us together as one nation without little intervention for 30 years so far,” he added.

The lecture was on the theme, ‘Three decades of uninterrupted constitutional rule; revisiting the agendas for reforms.’

Constitution Review Commission

The Constitution Review Commission was set up in January 2010 to consult with the people of Ghana on the operation of the 1992 Constitution, and on any changes that need to be made to the Constitution.

The Commission was also tasked to present a draft bill for the amendment of the Constitution in the event that any changes are warranted.

However, the recommendations of the Commission have not been implemented.