The cases involving the suspended Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson have suffered a 3rd consecutive adjournment without hearing.

Since its 13th April ruling ordering Mr. Quayson to stop carrying himself out as a Member of Parliament, the Court has been unable to sit and hear any of the three cases for unexplained reasons.

The three cases are; an application for review of the Court’s ruling restraining him from working as a Member of Parliament, an application for the review of the Cape Coast Court of Appeal’s ruling striking out his appeal for not filing processes within the stipulated time frame, and a substantive application for the interpretation of article 94(2) (a) brought by Michael Ankomah-Nimfah.

In Court on Tuesday, even before any of the cases could be called, Justice Jones Dotse, announced that there would be yet another adjournment.

His Lordship, this time, explained that a panel member is indisposed, thus incapacitating the bench from sitting.

By this 3rd adjournment, the cases are expected to be called on June 14, 2022.