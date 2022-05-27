The African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), says Parliament should be held accountable for Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo’s failure to appear before the Privileges Committee.

The MP was expected to appear before the Privileges Committee of Parliament on May 27 because of her 15-day absence from Parliament without the Speaker’s permission.

The MP, however, claimed Parliament had not invited her for interrogation.

“As we speak, I don’t know that I have been invited. I have to be served. I am not aware any such thing has been given to me. I am just hearing it from you,” she said during the interview.

Speaking on the subject, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr. Rasheed Draman, asked Parliament to come clean on whether it extended an invitation to the MP.

“What are the procedures about how long a Minister of state can be absent from her duty.? Do we have anything that guides that in running this country? It is very surprising to hear that the honourable Member of Parliament says she has not been served. If that is true, then Parliament has a lot of questions to answer.”

Meanwhile, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Privileges Committee, says the Committee could consider engaging with the Dome-Kwabenya MP who is currently out of the country, via a virtual platform.

The embattled Dome-Kwabenya MP is among three legislators who have been dragged before the Privileges Committee to answer questions about their long absence from the House.

Adwoa Safo, Henry Quartey and Kennedy Agyapong, have been scheduled to appear before the committee this month.