The new smartphone comes with a staggering 108MP High-Res Photography and a 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge

Launched in 2016, the HUAWEI nova Series has grown into a brilliant constellation of more than 10 products and is becoming increasingly popular among consumers. As of 22 September 2021, the Series has accumulated a total of more than 190 million users worldwide. With the introduction of this series, Huawei has shown its commitment to consumers, offering great features that are only found in flagship devices, and introducing them into the mid-range phone segment.

Last year’s HUAWEI nova 9 was an instant hit that captured the hearts of consumers. It debuted with an all-new colorway which Huawei named – Colour No. 9. It also boasted an incredible 50MP Ultra Vision Camera with innovative vlogging features such as Continuous Front/Rear Recording, 4K video capture, and AIS (AI Image Stabilisation) Video Stabilisation, allowing users to capture high definition footage of themselves as they talk to the camera or when they vlog. In addition to many cool and peculiar features that made it stand out from the crowd. Now the nova 9 family is growing with the addition of a new member — the HUAWEI nova 9 SE.

HUAWEI nova 9 SE

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE comes with a significant upgrade in the camera resolution with the 108MP AI Quad Camera system. It comprises a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The higher resolution coupled with the sophisticated imaging technology help retain more details in the images and produce high definition photos. As a result, photos are extremely clear, and users can zoom in three times without any loss in quality.

The Super Night Shot featured in the HUAWEI nova 9 SE uses advanced multi-frame noise reduction technology to capture pictures in low light conditions with minimal noise. Because of the AI High-Res Shot technology, the phone can intelligently adjust the camera shutter parameters based on the nature of the subject, enabling it to capture dynamic scenes with precision.

HUAWEI nova 9 SE also supports 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge that allows users to fill up 60 per cent of the battery in just 15 minutes or fully charge the phone in just 36 minutes.

This smartphone features a 6.78-inch HUAWEI FullView Display with 1.05mm ultra-narrow bezels and a 7.94mm ultra-slim body coupled with the 3D Glass Rear Cover, making it exceptionally slim and easy to grip. The classic Star Orbit Ring design sees another evolution on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE, elevating the iconic look to even greater heights.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE caters to the boom in online content creation and comes with a host of Creative Vlogging Experiences: Features like the Continuous Front/Rear Recording lets users seamlessly film from different perspectives and save the footage as a single file. The phone also supports Dual-View Video which uses both the front and rear cameras to record two perspectives in a single video. Users can make use of the pre-installed Petal Clip app for editing vlogs as it provides a variety of story templates, video themes, and music.

With EMUI 12, users can enjoy a buttery smooth experience even after using the device for a long period of time. Thanks to One Hop Connection via near field communications (NFC), the HUAWEI nova 9 SE can pair with other Huawei devices directly: The display can be wirelessly projected or mirrored to a HUAWEI Vision, providing an expanded view that is perfect for films and games. When pairing the HUAWEI nova 9 SE with a Huawei smartwatch, speaker, or HUAWEI Vision, the experience is intuitive and effortless.

With the Distributed File System, HUAWEI nova 9 SE allows users to access files from a PC. Alternatively, users can send files between the smartphone and other Huawei devices via Huawei Share, or transfer MeeTime calls onto HUAWEI Vision and speaks with up to 11 parties simultaneously by taking advantage of the larger display, camera, and speakers.

Furthermore, the trusted, innovative, user-friendly, and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps. The AppGallery is available in over 170 countries and regions. In 2021 alone, AppGallery has witnessed over 432 billion app downloads.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE is available at the HUAWEI Experience Store Accra Mall and Accredited Retail Stores. Buy now for GHS 2,419 and get a free flip cover and screen protector. Learn More: https://consumer.huawei.com/gh/phones/nova9-se/

Connect with HUAWEI Mobile GH

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HuaweimobileGH

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/huaweimobilegh/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HuaweiMobileGH/