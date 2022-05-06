It boasts a 108MP High-Res Photography, 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, remarkable design, creative vlog experience, and visionary EMUI 12 features

Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has announced the launch of the HUAWEI nova 9 SE, a new mid-range addition to the dynamic chic and trendy HUAWEI nova 9 product family tailored for the younger generation. The device is defined by innovative features and fashion-forward design elements that will spark new inspirations thanks to its powerful camera system and integrated videography features.

The HUAWEI nova 9 family is tailored for young consumers, offering quality, well-designed mid-range smartphones that are equipped with flagship features. The HUAWEI nova 9 had caused a frenzy amongst users and was an instant hit that captured the hearts of consumers. It debuted with an all-new colourway which Huawei named – Colour No. 9. It also boasted an incredible 50MP Ultra Vision Camera with innovative vlogging features in addition to many cool and peculiar features which made it stand out from the crowd.

This new member of the nova 9 family, HUAWEI nova 9 SE packs a powerful 108MP High-Res Camera system that delivers exquisite picture quality in the high-pixel mode. Whether you are shooting scenery, portraits, architecture, or more, be it day or night, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE captures what you see before your eyes in detail. It also supports blazing-fast charging speeds with 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge ensuring a fluid experience. Moreover, new EMUI 12 optimisations provide smooth performance and synergy between the smartphone and other Huawei products.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE will be available for pre-order in Ghana starting 9th May at a price of GHS2419 with gifts valued up to GHS 799 from Huawei’s online platform, the Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall as well as certified retailers.

“With the launch of HUAWEI nova 9 SE, Huawei is delivering in Ghana an excellent social photography experience to young users.” “The nova 9 family is designed to connect Huawei with a younger generation of consumers, and we are glad today to expand our smartphone product portfolio further with the launch of the HUAWEI nova 9 SE. Through powerful hardware updates and operating system integration, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE boasts a staggering 108MP AI Quad Camera system as well as an exciting array of vlogging features, offering more ways for users to create engaging videos and ultimately spark new inspirations.”

HUAWEI nova 9 SE

Capture Your Story with AI Quad Camera

HUAWEI nova 9 SE features the 108MP AI Quad Camera system which comprises a 108MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP Bokeh lens, and a 2MP macro lens. With more pixels, the 108MP ultra-high-definition main camera (f/1.9 aperture) helps users better retain detail and produce exciting, high-definition photos. It also delivers extremely clear shots in High-Res mode; creating images that are lossless even when they are zoomed in three times. The main camera has a large 1/1.52-inch sensor that provides excellent resolution and light sensitivity, ensuring the utmost clarity on all images, while enabling outstanding low light performance.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE also features a front wide-angle camera (equivalent to 2.0μm, f/2.2 aperture) with AI Beauty to make you look good in your shots. It also supports auto switch to wide-angle mode when turning the phone sideways from upright, making group selfies easier.

Power at Your Fingertips

With the HUAWEI nova 9 SE, charging time is kept to a minimum with the support of 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which takes only 15 minutes to charge the phone up by 60 percent, or 36 minutes to fully charge it. Vouched for by the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast Charge Certification, HUAWEI nova 9 SE brings users a fast and safe charging experience.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE is complemented by an equally powerful cooling system – a graphene heat dissipation system. This means the device can run at full throttle while remaining cool to the touch – even when streaming videos.

A Thoroughly Breath-taking Design

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE has a stunning 6.78-inch HUAWEI FullView Display that supports the P3 colour gamut, ensuring spectacular viewing experiences with smooth visuals, vivid colours, and incredible details. Designed with respect to the same aesthetic standards set by its predecessor, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE features ultra-thin bezels measuring just 1.05mm thin each and an ultra-thin body measuring only 7.94mm thin. There is a new Crystal Blue colourway available, crafted from 3D glass for a glossy effect and crystal clear texture using the dual-film dual-plating nano texture technology. What’s more, the nova Star Orbit Ring’s camera module offers a star-like glare refraction that accentuates the device’s refined style.

Vlog Innovation to Inspire Everyday Life

The way we consume content is changing. With vlogging on the rise, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE is packed with innovative features that make it easy for users to express themselves via video. Thanks to Continuous Front/Rear Recording, users can switch between the front and rear cameras, allowing them to fluidly capture their story within a single video file. Dual-View Video recording allows users to showcase their live reactions to events, simultaneously using the front and rear cameras with no editing required.

The HUAWEI nova 9 SE makes the video editing process simple thanks to Hybrid Video, Image Search, and One-Click Video Creation. What’s more, with the Petal Clip app, users can easily choose from a variety of video templates and themes before posting their vlogs to social media in no time.

New Inspirations in User Experience

With EMUI 12, users can enjoy a buttery smooth experience even after using the device for a long period of time. Thanks to One Hop Connection via near field communications (NFC), the HUAWEI nova 9 SE can pair with other Huawei devices directly; cross-device collaboration can be established with a simple tap. The display can be wirelessly projected or mirrored to a HUAWEI Vision, providing an expanded view that is perfect for films and games. When pairing the HUAWEI nova 9 SE with a Huawei smartwatch, speaker, or HUAWEI Vision, the experience is intuitive and effortless.

With the Distributed File System, HUAWEI nova 9 SE allows users to access files from a PC. Alternatively, users can send files between the smartphone and other Huawei devices via Huawei share, or transfer MeeTime calls onto HUAWEI Vision and speak with up to 11 parties simultaneously by taking advantage of the larger display, camera, and speakers.

AppGallery: Trusted, innovative, easy to use, and secure

Running on EMUI 12, the HUAWEI nova 9 SE offers a smart, easy and seamless experience to users. The trusted, innovative, user-friendly, and secure AppGallery is available on the HUAWEI nova 9 SE where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.