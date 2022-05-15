The 2020 flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera, has denied allegations of embezzlement made against him by the party’s General Secretary, Janet Nabila.

According to him, all the funds he has been accused of embezzling were used for the 2020 campaign after they were disbursed to the party’s candidates.

“For whatever we raised, this is the first time everybody knew the amount we raised and the first time it was lodged in the party account and the first time every officer of the party presented a programme and a budget that was funded. This money was for campaign, and it wasn’t meant for anything else. I applied it, and it was disbursed by the treasurer, which everyone knew about,” he said in a Citi News interview.

The General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabila announced at a press conference last Thursday that David Apasera and their National Chairman, Moses Danibaah have been sacked from the party.

The two were previously suspended by the party over allegations of misconduct and embezzlement of party funds to the tune of GHS 1.7 million, but David Apasera says the claim is false.

He said he was surprised by Madam Nabila’s conduct, as she was present when the party’s treasurer gave a detailed account of expenditure at their first National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“The treasurer gave an account at the first NEC meeting, everybody applauded it. Janet only objected to one thing [and that was about the filing fees],” he said.

Mr. Apasera further said Janet Nabila did not have the power to suspend him, as she is herself a suspended executive.

“Janet Nabila is no longer the General Secretary, she has been suspended. The Greater Accra Regional Chairman has been suspended. The General Secretary has been suspended, and so they have no locus to call themselves NEC members,” he said, stressing that his supposed suspension is null and void.