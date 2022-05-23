The District Chief Executive of Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh, says he has never sold any protocol employment opportunities from the Ghana National Gas Company since he was appointed the DCE.

In a statement to respond to allegations by some NPP social media platforms, Kwasi Bonzoh said the allegations are unfounded but are being pushed by some candidates in the upcoming NPP regional elections.

“My attention has been drawn to some vicious allegations being circulated on various social media and New Patriotic Party (NPP) internal election campaign platforms to the effect that as the District Chief Executive (DCE), for Ellembelle, I have been given slots for protocol employment at the Ghana National Gas Company Limited on behalf of the people of Ellembelle which I have ‘sold’ for my personal benefit. In the last couple of weeks, these blatant lies have become widespread with some aspirants in the upcoming Ellembelle NPP constituency elections using it as their main campaign message, though I am not competing in the internal elections myself. It has become obvious to me that this is a well-orchestrated attempt by the people spreading these false allegations to create public disaffection for me in the eyes of the good people of Ellembelle in particular and the world at large“, it stated.

The DCE however mentioned that although he has made attempts to secure jobs from Ghana Gas for some youth in his district, only one person got employed.

“I would like to state unequivocally that since I assumed office as Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE), the only person who has been employed at Ghana Gas on my recommendation is Mr. Stephen Donkor, Senior Manager, Community Relations of the company. This recommendation was the outcome of a meeting held at the Law Offices of Hon. Freddie Blay, then Acting NPP National Chairman at Pyramid House, Accra on Thursday, February 14th, 2017. In attendance at the said meeting were Hon. Freddie Blay, Hon. Rashid Bawa, Dr. Ben Asante (then newly appointed Acting CEO of Ghana Gas), Mr. Jermaine Nkrumah (NPP Diaspora), and my good self Kwasi Bonzoh.

“After hours of deliberations at the meeting, I opted for the job of Ellembelle DCE instead of the offer of a position in Ghana Gas as a Director in charge of Corporate Social Responsibility as proposed by Dr. Ben Asante. Subsequently, I recommended Mr. Stephen Donkor, the Ellembelle NPP Constituency Organizer to be employed by Ghana Gas in my stead. Eventually, an agreement was reached at the end of the meeting for Mr. Stephen Donkor to be recruited into Ghana Gas as a Senior Manager, Community Relations.”

“I wish to state categorically, that with the exception of Mr. Stephen Donkor, not a single person has been employed in Ghana Gas on my recommendation since I became a DCE in July 2017. This is notwithstanding the fact that I have recommended not less than fifteen (15) people with various qualifications for employment in the company over the last 4 years. Out of the over fifteen (15) natives of Ellembelle whose CVs and certificates I have personally submitted to the CEO of Ghana Gas in his Accra office on numerous occasions, not even a single one has been invited for a job interview much more to be considered for employment“, it added.

The District Chief Executive is also challenging Ghana Gas management to speak on the matter.

“This is a matter I have raised on several official platforms as well as with the CEO Dr. Ben Asante himself. Ironically, those mischievously accusing me of having ‘sold’ the so-called protocol employment slots at Ghana Gas are the very people who have over the years surreptitiously conspired to deny people recommended by me any opportunity of getting employed by the company.”

“I am by this release, therefore, requesting the Management of Ghana National Gas Company Limited to clear the air on this issue by furnishing the public with the name(s) of any individual(s) who have been recruited into Ghana National Gas Company Ltd. on my recommendation since I became Ellembelle District Chief Executive (DCE) in 2017.

H said, this action is necessary because “some people orchestrating and spreading this vile propaganda are staff members of Ghana Gas including Mr. Samuel Erzuah and Senior Manager Mr. Stephen Donkor.”