The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, says he had to petition the Attorney General and the Inspector General of Police to get the interdiction on his personal bodyguard lifted.

On the 31st of October 2021, the Ghana Police Service suspended the bodyguard, Inspector Daniel Agbavor, for allegedly driving into a crowd recklessly during a protest, endangering the lives of two senior Police officers and the public.

Reports were that the driver, did that to prevent the Police from arresting the MP for his role in the chaotic protest against bad road network in parts of his constituency.

Speaking to Citi News, the Madina MP said the Police failed to hear the case internally to confirm the truth or otherwise of the claim.

“The rule is that when you interdict an officer you try the officer within 90 days. if it is not done, the interdiction would have to be lifted. This was however not done. The trial didn’t happen within 90 days and we petitioned the IGP and Attorney General against it.”

“We were glad to finally hear that the interdiction has been lifted. We are waiting to see the Police’s next action, and know what legal action to take.”

The Parliamentary Protection Unit after the interdiction of Sosu assigned a new guard to the Madina MP.

The October 25 demonstration over bad roads had been the source of controversy after attempts by the police service to invite the Madina MP for interrogation after it claimed unlawful acts took place during the protest.

Some of the protestors blocked roads and burnt tyres during the protest.

Police then interrogated three people on the matter, and invite the Madina MP.

Parliament, however, declined to release him to the police to assist with investigations.

Mr. Sosu said police maltreated him and tried to arrest him on the day of the protest.

This led him to file a formal complaint in Parliament accusing two police commanding officers of contempt of Parliament.