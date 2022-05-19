An aspiring Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Robert Asare-Bediako, has pledged to unite all party members in ensuring that the party’s ‘Breaking the Eight’ agenda sees the light of day.

He made this known after taking his turn at the ongoing vetting of all Aspiring Regional Executives.

When asked what he will bring onboard in case he’s given the nod as Regional Chairman, Mr. Asare-Bediako reiterated that “I am coming on board to unite and re-ignite the party. We are currently experiencing a high level of apathy in our party due to unfair treatment meted out to our members at various levels”.

The NPP in the Ashanti Region will on Friday 27th May 2022 go to the polls to elect new executives that will be leading the party for the next four years.

The major task ahead of the new set of executives is to lead the party to #BreakThe8. All aspirants are promising they have the capacity to execute the huge task ahead of the party.

Chairman Asare-Bediako who is contesting the Regional Chairmanship position for the second time has outlined a 10 point strategic agenda he will implement to break the eight which includes completing the party’s Regional Party Headquarters, resourcing party communicators, assigning special roles to 1st and 2nd Vice Chairmen, funding activities of Organisers, Women Organisers, Youth Organisers, Nasara Coordinators and Communication Directors.

He comes on board as the longest-serving Constituency Chairman for 6 consecutive times (24 years), serving as the Chairman of all Constituency Chairmen for about 10 years.

He is a founding member of the party since 1992 and has contributed immensely to the nurturing and growth of the party in the Ashanti Region.