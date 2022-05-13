The 2020 flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC) David Apasera, is asking the general public to disregard claims that he has been dismissed from the party.

The General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabila announced at a press conference on Thursday that David Apasera and their National Chairman, Moses Danibaah have been sacked from the party.

The two were previously suspended by the party over allegations of misconduct and embezzlement of party funds to the tune of GHS 1.7 million.

In a Citi News interview, however, David Apasera described the dismissal as unlawful and asked that it be ignored.

“Janet Nabila is no longer the General Secretary, she has been suspended. The Greater Accra Regional Chairman has been suspended, the General Secretary has also been suspended, and so they have no locus to call themselves NEC members. I urge you all to ignore it with the contempt that it deserves.”

“When Moses Daniba and I launched the party, Dr. Mahama was not even a member of the party. He joined 6 years later. How then do they go about parading themselves as the owners of the party?”

He noted that “the party members who were suspended earlier remain suspended. They can appeal. If they are not able to do this, the party will move on.”

The General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabila at a press conference said the executive committee of the PNC dismissed David Apasera, and Moses Danibaah over the allegations of misconduct and embezzlement of party funds levelled against them.