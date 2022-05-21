In spite of our efforts to build a healthier democracy, it is not uncommon and unusual of many failed politicians to adopt mischievous tactics and strategies such as character assassinations, blackmailing, falsehood, and unfounded allegations against their main contenders to quench their flame.

Intelligence gathered indicates that John Boadu, the current General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who is facing a tough race has met some journalists at a hotel at Cantonments to conspire against the reputed young Lawyer who is tipped to wrestle power from him come July 16th, 2022.

The intel states that Mr. John Boadu has commissioned some journalists to use their various media platforms to level allegations against Justin Frimpong Kodua who is his main contender in the General Secretary race.

This sheme of Mr. John Boadu is not only pathetic but also evil in nature which should never be conceived by a no mean other person than the general secretary of an elite party like the NPP.

John Boadu and his cohorts are entreated to respect and protect the democratic principles and ideals of the New Patriotic Party to ensure fair play by campaigning on issues rather than hinging unto character assassination to advance their cause.

It is imperative for all politicians to know that in all human endeavors, the counsel of the Lord continuous to remain supreme.

As the NPP is poised to break the 8-year jinx, it is ethically appropriate for all aspirants to campaign on issues devoid of character assassinations and machinations.