2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, KiDi, has been featured in a special video produced by the Recording Academy (Grammy’s).

In the short video (2 minutes and 9 seconds), KiDi told the story of how he acquired his first electronic organ and the challenges he went through just to get an appropriate power cable to make it work.

The 28-year-old said he bought his keyboard from a second-hand instruments shop in Ghana and later named it “Khloe.”

KiDi is one of the most celebrated Ghanaian artists, noted for his recent collaboration with American hip-hop star, Tyga.

Watch the video below: