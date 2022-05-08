Lynx Entertainment signer, KiDi has won the Artiste of the Year at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The event was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference on May 6, 2022 and May 7, 2022.

The technical awards were presented on the first day of the event, while the Day 2 catered for popularity based awards.

See the winners of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below:

Artiste of the Year – KiDi

Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year – Touch It (KiDi)

Album/EP of the Year – (Golden Boy) KiDi

Best New Artiste – Black Sherif

Record of the Year – Sad Gurlz Luv Money (Amaarae)

Audio Engineer of the Year – Chris V. Rootselaar and Jaap Wiewel

Best Rap Performance of the Year – Lyrical Joe

Reggae Dancehall Artiste – Stonebwoy

Afropop/Afrobeat Artiste – KiDi

Afrobeats Song of the Year – Sefa

Collaboration of the Year – Enjoyment Minister (D Black)

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Touch It (KiDi)

Afropop Song of the Year – Praise (Fameye)

Best Highlife Artiste of the Year – Akwaboah

Highlife Song of the Year – Thy Grace Part 1 (Kofi Kinaata)

Gospel Artiste of the Year – Joe Mettle

International Collaboration of the Year – Forever Remix (Gyakie)

Hip hop Song of the Year – Second Sermon (Black Sherif)

Hiplife Song of the Year – Yeeko (Okyeame Kwame)

Hip hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie

Gospel Song of the Year – Ote Me Mu (Ohemaa Mercy)

African Artiste of the Year – Wizkid

Producer of the Year – MOGBeatz

Music for Good – Greedy Men (Stonebwoy)

Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi

Music Video of the Year – Bosom PYung – Nyinya

Songwriter of the Year – Fameye (Praise)

Male Vocal Performance – Kwaisey Pee (Amazing God)

Female Vocal Performance – Niella (Where You Are)

Traditional Artiste – Nii Tettey Tetteh

Vodafone Green Award – Stonebwoy