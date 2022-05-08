Lynx Entertainment signer, KiDi has won the Artiste of the Year at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.
The event was held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference on May 6, 2022 and May 7, 2022.
The technical awards were presented on the first day of the event, while the Day 2 catered for popularity based awards.
See the winners of the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below:
Artiste of the Year – KiDi
Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year – Touch It (KiDi)
Album/EP of the Year – (Golden Boy) KiDi
Best New Artiste – Black Sherif
Record of the Year – Sad Gurlz Luv Money (Amaarae)
Audio Engineer of the Year – Chris V. Rootselaar and Jaap Wiewel
Best Rap Performance of the Year – Lyrical Joe
Reggae Dancehall Artiste – Stonebwoy
Afropop/Afrobeat Artiste – KiDi
Afrobeats Song of the Year – Sefa
Collaboration of the Year – Enjoyment Minister (D Black)
Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year – Touch It (KiDi)
Afropop Song of the Year – Praise (Fameye)
Best Highlife Artiste of the Year – Akwaboah
Highlife Song of the Year – Thy Grace Part 1 (Kofi Kinaata)
Gospel Artiste of the Year – Joe Mettle
International Collaboration of the Year – Forever Remix (Gyakie)
Hip hop Song of the Year – Second Sermon (Black Sherif)
Hiplife Song of the Year – Yeeko (Okyeame Kwame)
Hip hop/Hiplife Artiste of the Year – Sarkodie
Gospel Song of the Year – Ote Me Mu (Ohemaa Mercy)
African Artiste of the Year – Wizkid
Producer of the Year – MOGBeatz
Music for Good – Greedy Men (Stonebwoy)
Instrumentalist of the Year – Joshua Moszi
Music Video of the Year – Bosom PYung – Nyinya
Songwriter of the Year – Fameye (Praise)
Male Vocal Performance – Kwaisey Pee (Amazing God)
Female Vocal Performance – Niella (Where You Are)
Traditional Artiste – Nii Tettey Tetteh
Vodafone Green Award – Stonebwoy