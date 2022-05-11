The New Juaben Traditional Authority together with the Eastern Regional and Municipal Education Directorate in consultation with the New Juaben South Security Council in Koforidua, has pushed for the closure of schools on Monday 16th May, 2022 as part of preparations for the funeral of the late Omanhene and Omanhemaa of New Juaben Traditional Area, Prof. Dasebere Emeritus Oti Boateng and Nana Yaa Daani.

Prof. Daasebre Oti Boateng, a former Government Statistician who passed on to glory in August 2021, and the Queen Mother who died earlier this year, will be laid to rest from May 13th to 16th May 2022.

Their funeral will see several activities undertaken in the area attracting the presence of many dignitaries including President Akufo-Addo and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Both public and private school heads have been advised in a letter by the New Juaben South Education Directorate to close down schools to allow traditional authorities carry out the final funeral rites for the late royals.

Isaac Appau Gyasi, the New Juabeng South Municipal Chief Executive, told Citi News he believes that the directive for the closure of schools on Monday is in the right direction as the funeral activities particularly the ones scheduled for Monday, May 16, 2022 will be seriously impacted.

“This is coming from the traditional authority. They had a discussion with both regional and municipal education directorates and there was an agreement. In my view, these are two eminent chiefs that we had here in New Juaben south. There are a number of activities going on here, so it was prudent for some of these things to be put in place. Monday is the penultimate, the president will come here. All the chiefs across the country will come to Koforidua. Otumfuo I’m told will also be coming, so we felt that we should allow the kids to stay at home so that the activities will not affect the school administration,” he said.