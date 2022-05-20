Ghanaian musician and producer, Kuami Eugene, is out with his first single in the year 2022.

The melodious piece of art from the Lynx Entertainment signee is titled ‘Take Away’.

This track is one of the songs off his forthcoming EP dubbed ‘Rags2Riches’.

The 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) ‘Artiste of the Year’ and his team intend to release the EP this year.

The body of art highlights the artiste’s rise from the slums in Fadama to becoming a music superstar.

This new project will have songs detailing the journey to the top of the music ladder.

Check out Kuami Eugene’s latest track ‘Take Away’ below: