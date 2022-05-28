The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park has temporarily been closed for repair works.

The closure took effect from Friday, May 27, 2022 until “further notice”, according to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

In a release, the Ministry said, this is to help “upgrade the Memorial Park to a standard that befits the stature of the former President”.

“It is announced for the information of the general public that, there will be a temporary closure of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park with effect from Friday, May 27, 2022, until further notice for major renovation works”, the statement mentioned.

While apologising to the public for the inconvenience the shutdown may cause, the Ministry hopes the renovation will revamp Ghana’s tourism potential.

The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra is dedicated to Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

It was dedicated in 1992, and is situated on the site of the former British colonial polo grounds in Accra.

The park has the bodies of Kwame Nkrumah and his wife Fathia Nkrumah and is the spot where Dr. Nkrumah declared Ghana’s independence.