Langma, a predominant Ga-Adangbe community in the Ga South Municipal Assembly, is a boundary settlement that lies between the Central and the Greater Accra Regions.

Residents of this community are mostly engaged in fishing and farming activities which produce a lot of vegetables often transported to Kokrobite, the nearest community.

Residents and community leaders of Langma are saddened by government’s neglect of the community.

Poor roads, lack of potable drinking water and the lack of sea defense walls at the community’s beaches are some of the issues that have crippled the community for many years.

Citi News’ Ellen Dapaah visited the community and filed this report.