The Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has called for an immediate halt to the destruction of Ghana’s forest cover and the pollution of water bodies.

Okyehene, who is bemoaning the current level of destruction and degradation of the country’s forest reserve and its arable lands says the state of the country’s forest reserve should be a concern for all.

Addressing a delegation from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources at Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, the Okyehene indicated that there is a need to protect the forest for future generations.

“Someone is saying that we should dig all the gold and fell all the trees so that when our children get to their age they will find theirs. That is very selfish. We need to protect the forest for future generations. But when we destroy what is around us, where will our children’s children pick it up from? We have to be selfless and be generational thinking leaders. Once we have that, we will not destroy our natural habitat.”

He also called on all Ghanaians to support the government’s tree planting exercise

“We are joining all forces to replant, and every citizen must participate in this project because it is worthwhile and will help future generations.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, John Allotey, said 10 million trees will be planted in the degraded forests as part of this year’s Green Ghana Project.

“The President sees this as a flagship program that will improve our forest landscape and restore our forest”, he said.

Issues surrounding Ghana’s vegetation cover have resurfaced recently following the government’s declassification of portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve supposedly to be given to its original owners.

The latest is also the circulation of a document alleging that the late former Forestry Commission Chief Executive, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly called Sir John, included portions of the Achimota forest lands in his will.

Sir John disclosed in the will that he also owned land at the Ramsar area in Sakumono in Accra. The revelations in his will come at a time the government is giving portions of the Achimota Forest land.

Government plans to plant an additional 20 million trees this year in support of the Green Ghana Project.

President Akufo-Addo says the depletion of the country’s forest reserve mandates all Ghanaians to play an active role in tree planting urging all hands to be on deck.

”The fight against climate change must be a fight against deforestation and forest degradation. Even though we in Africa are the least contributors to climate change, with Africa contributing 4% of global emissions, we are determined to do our part to combat it.”