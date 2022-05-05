Some customers of the leading inclusive finance provider, Letshego, joined the company for a wellness walk in Accra.

The Monday, May 2 walk started from Ayi Mensah and ended with an aerobic session at the Aburi Botanical Gardens.

Over a hundred people including staff joined the walk, which saw them go through Peduase before arriving at the finishing point.

The company says the walk was consistent with its promotion of health and wellness for its customers.

It will be recalled that Letshego Africa recently partnered with the healthcare group BrandMed to empower and steer a better quality of life for healthcare practitioners, patients, and funders.

The inclusive finance provider is now enabling instant digital access to wellness and affordable health solutions via its LetsGo Digital Mall, its multichannel digital platform, as the company’s response to the holistic lifestyle needs of its customers.

The LetsGo Wellness program is well-placed to support Letshego’s ‘LetsGo Nation’, a boundaryless community of followers and users of the LetsGo Digital Mall who wish to leverage the power of Digital to connect and do more to improve their lives.

The trusted financial services provider will offer digitised, world-class wellness, health facts, and advice across its footprint communities in Africa. This will include virtual medical consultations for individuals wherever they may be located, all within a few clicks via its Digital Mall.

It also forms part of the series of LetsGo lifestyle solutions and offerings that aligns with the company’s brand purpose of improving lives. The LetsGo Digital Wellbeing programme provides instant digital access and affordable health solutions in various dimensions, supporting customers with better health, fitness, nutrition, and wellbeing awareness.

In due time, Ghanaians can have access to digital wellness solutions by registering on the LetsGo Digital Mall.