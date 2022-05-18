The Gbewaa Palace of the Northern Region has handed over a suspected fraudster, Prince Yakubu Mahamadu to the police for allegedly using the name of the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II to defraud persons in various parts of the country.

Mr Mahamadu was busted on Tuesday and subsequently detained by the traditional leaders of the palace after he was caught duping people in the name of the chief.

Speaking on the development to Citi News, the Public Relations Officer for the Yaa Naa’s Palace, Musah Yakubu said the suspect will be punished if found culpable.

“Currently, as we speak, the suspect is in the hands of the police. The police have started their investigations. Probably, he may appear in court today or tomorrow for court proceedings. Two other men have disclosed that the suspect has defrauded them some amount of money for jobs in the security agencies.”

Earlier, the Palace of the Overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa Abubakar Mahama II issued a disclaimer denying a suspect who had just been arrested by the Yendi police.

According to Musah Yakubu, the Palace does not know the suspect, and he is not in any way related to the Palace.

He is therefore warning the public against such individuals.

According to the PRO of the Yaa Naa, the Palace had information that an individual had been going about using the Yaa Naa name to defraud people, and they have reported it to the police.

“Luck however eluded him when he’s seen with someone trying to defraud him, and he has been arrested and is currently in police custody.”