The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has asked the media, religious organisations and other stakeholders to support the sensitization of citizens on terrorism.

According to him, enhanced citizen mobilization creates a robust response to situations such as imminent terrorist attacks.

The West African sub-region has been a hotbed for terror activities in the past few years.

Intelligence also suggests that Ghana is a target of terror groups operating in Africa.

Speaking at the launch of a Citizens’ Sensitization campaign dubbed ‘See Something, Say Something’, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the campaign must be professional and sustained.

“Our focus is on the terrorism threat that we face. To get our people to understand, their role in helping to assist our security and intelligence agencies to respond appropriately. If we get our people to understand, it will take the media help us gain a deep professional, sustained exercise of public education.

Speaking at the same programme, the Minister for National Security Albert Kan Dapaah, assured that state security agencies are working tirelessly to prevent a terror attack.

The West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism in its latest report warned that Ghana is at high risk of terrorism following pockets of civil, political, and social unrest in parts of the West African subregion.

It said threats of violent extremism are heavily descending towards coastal states from the Sahel regions and that Ghana may not be spared, for that matter, given happenings in its neighbouring countries.

Factors such as chieftaincy and ethnic disputes, land conflicts, marginalization of vulnerable groups, and high youth unemployment make Ghana very susceptible to threats of terrorism, the West Africa Centre for Counter-Extremism noted.