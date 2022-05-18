Mike Hammah, a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources under the erstwhile J.E.A Mills administration has backed the explanations given by the current sector Minister, Samuel Jinapor following public outburst over the de-classification of parts of the Achimota Forest Reserve.

There were accusations on social media that government had sold portions of the reserve, but government refuted the claims and set the records straight.

Samuel Jinapor, at a press conference on Tuesday evening, said the Executive Instrument, E.I. 144, pertained to 361 acres of peripherals of the Achimota forest that the government is returning to its custodial owners, identified as the Owoo family because the land was not being used for its intended purpose, which included the extension of the Achimota School.

“The constitution protects citizens from being deprived of their properties. It also talks about government ensuring that when it acquires a land, it ensures prompt, fair and adequate compensation are paid to the original land owners. If government doesn’t use the land for a very long time, government will have to return it to its pre-acquisition owners. And the pre-acquisition owners here are the Owoo family.”

“The key thing here is about biodiversity and not to go in there and clear the portion for buildings. You maintain what is there and even improve on it for development. So aside from spending money to protect the forest, you get some from tourism. The EI will not even allow for the [building of apartments] because it is not part of the plans”, Mike Hammah added.

Mike Hammah under whose tenure a committee was set up to look into the petition from the Owoo family, says government is acting in the right direction.

The family’s quest to retain its land dates back to 2007 when it petitioned President John Kufuor for the release of the portion of the Forest Reserve adjoining the Tema motorway.

After consultations between the Presidency, it was recommended that the petition be granted.

In 2011, the Owoo Family, submitted another petition to the then Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, for the grant of portions of the Forest Reserve.

The Minister constituted a committee to inquire into the legitimacy of the request that was eventually granted.

“Yes, there was a petition from the Owoo family and the reason being that, over the years, government has acquired a lot of the land and some compensation has not been paid. They thought that, they were being denied their land.”

“Under the circumstances, we set up a committee to look into the petition and come up with recommendations consistent with our policy directions; moving away from the consumption value of the forest to the non-consumption value of the forest and promote eco-tourism and biodiversity conservation. That is what I inherited from my predecessor, Collins Dauda”, he said on Eyewitness News.

Find below the background as outlined by the government: