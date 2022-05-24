The Minority in Parliament is demanding a public inquiry into the matters surrounding the declassification of portions of the Achimota Forest as a Reserve.

According to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the President must without delay set up a body to conduct the inquiry.

“This must be treated as an urgent matter. The President must open a public inquiry into the declassification of Achimota lands and let the public know who got what and what,” he said.

The Minority had earlier called on the President to revoke the E.I. that declassified portions of the forest.

The Minority’s reaction came after it emerged that the President signed an Executive Instrument (EI) to declassify portions of the Achimota Forest as no longer a forest reserve.

The E.I. 144, gazetted on April 19, 2022, indicates that the area ceases to be recognized as a forest reserve from May 1, 2022.

A copy of the document went viral indicating that the president was satisfied that the land specified was no longer required as a forest reserve and has indicated that the ecological integrity of an adjoining forest reserve should be protected.

E.I. 144 is in relation to 361 acres of Achimota forest that the government says it is returning to its custodial owners, the Owoo family.

The government has also said there is an accompanying E.I., 154, which says the area of the forest retained shall remain a forest reserve.

But some observers remain skeptical with a group of Civil Society Organizations calling on the government to rescind its decision to remove the reserve status from parts of the Achimota forest.

The CSOs, which include A Rocha Ghana and Ghana Wildlife Society, believe this has left the reserve more vulnerable.